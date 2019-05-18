News
Phase 7: All you need to know about your candidates

Phase 7: All you need to know about your candidates

May 18, 2019 09:27 IST

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates in the fray in the seventh and last phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 will be conducted on May 19, 2019.

The states that would feature in the final phase of this election season are Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), Uttar Pradesh (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4), a total of 59 seats across eight states.

 

Here's everything you need to know about the candidate in your constituency so that you can make an informed decision.

For more data-related stories, go to REDIFF LABS

REDIFF LABS
