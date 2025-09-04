HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Phase 2 yet or phase 3': Put secondary sanctions on India, says Trump

'Phase 2 yet or phase 3': Put secondary sanctions on India, says Trump

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 01:21 IST

x

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he put secondary sanctions on India for buying Russian oil and indicated that he hasn't done "phase two yet or phase three."

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump, while participating in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Poland's President Karol Nawrocki, appeared irritated when he was asked by a Polish reporter that he had expressed frustration and disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin but has not taken any action over it.

 

"How do you know there's no action? Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three. But when you say there's no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job," Trump shot back at the Polish reporter.

Trump said that two weeks ago, he said, "If India buys, India's got big problems, and that's what happens. So, don't tell me about that."

When asked about Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping at China's military parade and whether he is considering slapping secondary sanctions on Moscow, Trump said, "Well, I've already done that with regard to India, and we're doing it with regard to other things."

Trump has imposed 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on India and an additional 25 percent levies for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties imposed on India to 50 percent, with effect from August 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it".

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US 'unjustified and unreasonable'.

New Delhi said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Yoshita Singh New York/Washington, DC
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...
India poised to cut Russian oil? US lawmaker says...
India once 'killed' US with tariffs, now offers none: Trump
India once 'killed' US with tariffs, now offers none: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Tariffs on India's Russian oil imports hurt Moscow: Trump
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Trump renews tariff warning as Modi meets Putin, Xi
Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India
Your purchases have resulted in...: US senator targets India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

AKAI Introduces Affordable Smart TVs In India

webstory image 2

8 Of The World's Must-Visit Countries In 2025

webstory image 3

7 Safest Cities For Women In India

VIDEOS

Heavy rains flood Ambala, homes,shops waterlogged1:27

Heavy rains flood Ambala, homes,shops waterlogged

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells0:48

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal1:01

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV