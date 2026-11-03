'Petty mindset': HC slams BMC over Dia Mirza video row

The Bombay High Court has strongly condemned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's decision to remove actor Dia Mirza's eco-friendly Diwali campaign video, underscoring the importance of secularism and environmental awareness amidst political controversy.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Dia Mirza. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points The Bombay high court has expressed "deep pain and displeasure" over the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza's eco-friendly Diwali campaign video for the BMC.

The court criticised the BMC for removing Mirza's clip on Monday after objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde, who labelled her "anti-Hindu."

Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale highlighted the "petty mindset" and the unfortunate political colour given to an environmental awareness initiative.

The High Court directed the BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza's video, stressing the importance of secular spirit and community respect in a diverse society.

The court clarified that its orders prohibiting firecrackers apply throughout the year, not just during Diwali, focusing on controlling air and noise pollution for all citizens.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday expressed its "deep pain and displeasure" with the controversy over actor Dia Mirza's video for the BMC's eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign and asked the civic body to re-upload her clip.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, taking suo motu note of the issue, said it was anguished by the "petty mindset" of certain persons, especially those who are representatives of the common man.

It was "most unfortunate" that such a colour was given to a video made to spread awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution, the HC said.

No person can question as to why a certain celebrity was chosen by the authorities to spread awareness, it stated.

Political Row Over Awareness Campaign

Mirza's video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's eco-friendly Diwali campaign sparked a political row on Monday, after the civic body selectively removed her clip from social media following Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam's objection and Mayor Ritu Tawde's comments labelling her as "anti-Hindu".

The BMC had appealed to citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali following a Bombay HC directive amid rising air pollution in the city. As part of the campaign, the civic body roped in several celebrities, including Mirza.

While her clip urging people to avoid noise and air pollution was removed, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, were on the BMC's X and Instagram pages.

The HC said the BMC commissioner was absolutely correct in the selection of celebrities to spread awareness, and it was unfortunate that other unnecessary issues were taken up, the court observed.

Court Directs Re-upload And Upholds Secularism

The bench directed the civic body to re-upload the clip of Mirza deleted on Monday pursuant to the objections raised by some BJP leaders and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

It sounded a note of caution to those who raised the objections and said there has to be respect for every person in the community irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

"There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same. If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded," the court said.

A city like Mumbai survives on togetherness and a strong feeling of belonging to society, and this ought not be disturbed by any "loose comments", it said.

"We have not seen any politician or any person who made remarks yesterday put up videos spreading awareness. We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air," the HC said.

This is not expected from people holding public posts, the court said, adding that the BMC too ought not to have deleted the clip of Mirza after the controversy and asked the civic body to re-upload the actor's video.

"What happened yesterday is the most unfortunate, to say the least. We are deeply pained by what has happened. Such a knee-jerk reaction was unwarranted. The message spread in the video was for the good of all persons irrespective of their religion and caste," the court said.

Environment Over Festival Specifics

It reminded that the BMC's step was pursuant to orders passed by the court prohibiting bursting of firecrackers on public roads and streets throughout the year.

The court said the orders did not pertain to any particular festival and that, incidentally, it happens to be Diwali now.

"Firecrackers are burst at all times like during marriages, processions, election victories and after cricket matches. Our order concerns all 365 days. The paramount consideration is the environment and control of air and noise pollution," the bench said.

No person can question as to why a certain celebrity was chosen by the authorities to spread awareness, the HC said.

"We are deeply pained and express our displeasure. Why is a different colour being given to all this unnecessarily? We have the highest respect for everyone, but we are not pleased at all with what happened yesterday," the court said.

Any human being can come and canvass about the environment, and there is no scope for any individualism, the court said, adding that community spirit is most important.

"We need to nurture a sense of goodwill and togetherness and a strong sense of belonging to the society when it comes to issues pertaining to the environment. What is this petty mindset? We don't approve of this. Someone comes forward, and then this person is reprimanded," it added.