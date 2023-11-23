News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea

Petitioners seek open court hearing for same sex marriage review plea

Source: PTI
November 23, 2023 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A petition seeking a review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Thursday for an open court hearing.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, that the review plea needed to be heard in open court to redress the grievances of those seeking validation of same-sex marriages. The bench also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

 

”I have not examined the (review) petition. Let me circulate it (among judges of that Constitution bench),” the CJI said.

All the judges of the Constitution bench were of the view that there was some kind of discrimination against queer persons and hence they needed relief as well, Rohatgi said.

According to the apex court registry, the review plea was listed for consideration on November 28, he said.

In the first week of November, one of the petitioners had moved the top court seeking a review of the October 17 judgment.

The Constitution bench headed by the CJI had delivered four separate verdicts on a batch of 21 petitions seeking legal sanction for gay marriages.

All the five judges were unanimous in refusing to give legal backing to same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act and observed that it is within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such unions.

However, the apex court, by a 3:2 majority, held that queer couples do not have the right of adoption.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Same-sex marriage may take 40-50 years'
'Same-sex marriage may take 40-50 years'
SC no to same-sex marriage, bats for queer rights
SC no to same-sex marriage, bats for queer rights
Plea in SC seeks review of same-sex marriage verdict
Plea in SC seeks review of same-sex marriage verdict
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
Former West Indies player Samuels banned for 6 years
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
How Do Star Kids Compare With Stars?
The Princess Who May Be CM
The Princess Who May Be CM
2 key factors fuelling India Inc earnings
2 key factors fuelling India Inc earnings
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We Are Angry Because They Failed Us Again'

'We Are Angry Because They Failed Us Again'

'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'

'You will see same sex marriage laws in near future'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances