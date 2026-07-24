Pet dog helps solve owner's murder case in Mohali

A pet dog named Rocky became the unlikely hero in solving a 2021 Mohali murder case, leading to the life imprisonment conviction of Jagir Singh for the killing of goat farmer Sucha Singh.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Unsplash

Key Points A Mohali court sentenced Jagir Singh to life imprisonment for the 2021 murder of goat farmer Sucha Singh.

The victim's pet dog, Rocky, played a crucial role by leading the family to the spot where Sucha Singh's headless body was buried.

The motive for the murder was alleged to be a debt of Rs 40,000 owed by Jagir Singh to the victim.

Two other accused were acquitted, and the court rejected the plea for capital punishment.

The court ordered compensation for Sucha Singh's wife, Sunita Devi.

A Mohali court has convicted and sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a 2021 murder incident, where a pet dog of the victim played a crucial role in cracking the case.

Additional sessions judge Vikrant Kumar awarded a life term to Jagir Singh, a resident of village Parol, for the murder of goat farmer Sucha Singh, a resident of Chhoti Badi Naggal village in Mohali in June 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Two other accused, Desraj and Satnam Singh, were, however, acquitted in the murder case.

The court rejected the prosecution's plea for capital punishment, stating that the case did not qualify as one of the "rarest of rare". The conviction was on July 17, and the sentence pronounced on July 22.

The Disappearance And Discovery

According to the prosecution, Sucha Singh went missing on June 12, 2021, after leaving home to graze his goats.

The family learned that Jagir Singh had taken Sucha to his house for making an enclosure for goats. When Sucha did not return home that day, Jagir told the family that Sucha had gone with one Desraj.

As Sucha did not return, the family lodged a missing complaint with the police. Despite the family's week-long search, Sucha Singh could not be found.

Rocky The Pet Dog's Crucial Role

Thereafter, on June 20, 2021, Sucha Singh's family members went to Jagir's farmhouse, taking their pet dog, Rocky, along.

While the family searched for Sucha Singh, Rocky went towards a small pit. The family then started digging and found Sucha's T-shirt.

The police were subsequently called, and the headless body of Sucha Singh was exhumed from the spot. The family alleged that Sucha was murdered because Jagir owed him Rs 40,000 for the purchase of two goats and four lambs.

The police registered a murder case against Jagir and two others, Satnam Singh and Desraj. The court has ordered that compensation be given to Sucha's wife, Sunita Devi, through the District Legal Services Authority.