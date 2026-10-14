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Peshawar On Edge After Emergency

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: October 14, 2026 18:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of heightened security in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the imposition of a state of emergency and suspension of the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar as authorities prepared for protests by PTI supporters.

 

Police officer guards from an armoured vehicle in Peshawar

IMAGE: An armoured personnel carrier deployed in Peshawar following a protest call by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Photograph: Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Pakistan imposed a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.
  • Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar ahead of protests called by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
  • Authorities restricted access to the Red Zone -- Peshawar's administrative and government quarter -- the provincial assembly and key state installations as security personnel controlled traffic, diverted motorists and detained protesters.

Police officer carries a tear gas launcher in Peshawar

IMAGE: A police officer walks with a tear gas launcher in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police Patrol Streets Under Emergency

Women in burqas walk past a police armoured vehicle

IMAGE: Women walk past a police armoured personnel carrier in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers stand guard in riot gear

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard in riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers in riot gear guard a street in Peshawar

Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers hold tear gas launchers in Peshawar

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard with tear gas launchers in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police Detain Protester Amid Tensions

Police officers detain a protester in Peshawar

IMAGE: Police officers detain a protester, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers hold a protester during a detention

Photograph: Reuters

 

Traffic police officer places cement blocks near the Red Zone

IMAGE: A traffic policeman places cement blocks to restrict access to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers patrol carrying riot gear in Peshawar

IMAGE: Police personnel walk with riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers walk carrying riot gear in Peshawar

Photograph: Reuters

 

Police stop people from entering an area near the Red Zone

IMAGE: A policeman stops people from entering an area near the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Political Demonstrations Follow Emergency Declaration

Police with batons stand near protesters in Bara

IMAGE: Police officers carrying batons stand near protesters in Peshawar. Photograph: Shabir Afridi/social media video/Reuters

 

Red Zone Sealed With Roadblocks

Police personnel near containers blocking a road

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking a road leading to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police guard a road leading to the Red Zone

IMAGE: Police personnel guard roads leading to the Red Zone, here and below.. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers guard a road leading to the Red Zone

Photograph: Reuters

 

Police personnel guard the road to the Red Zone

Photograph: Reuters

 

Police officers maintain a security cordon near the Red Zone

Photograph: Reuters

 

Policeman controls traffic on a road to the Red Zone

IMAGE: Policemen control traffic while guarding a road leading to the Red Zone, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police control traffic near the Red Zone

Photograph: Reuters

 

Police divert motorcyclists near the Red Zone

IMAGE: Police officers divert people travelling on motorbikes along a road leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

 

Police stand beside containers blocking roads to the Red Zone

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking roads leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

 

Containers Block Access to Red Zone

Shipping containers block access to the Red Zone

IMAGE: Shipping containers block access to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

 

Pakistan Muslim League N supporters celebrate and wave flags

IMAGE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supporters celebrate in Peshawar after an emergency was declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

More News Coverage

PeshawarPakistanEdge After EmergencyImran KhanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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