Peshawar On Edge After Emergency

Glimpses of heightened security in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the imposition of a state of emergency and suspension of the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar as authorities prepared for protests by PTI supporters.
IMAGE: An armoured personnel carrier deployed in Peshawar following a protest call by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Photograph: Reuters
Key Points
- Pakistan imposed a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.
- Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar ahead of protests called by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
- Authorities restricted access to the Red Zone -- Peshawar's administrative and government quarter -- the provincial assembly and key state installations as security personnel controlled traffic, diverted motorists and detained protesters.
IMAGE: A police officer walks with a tear gas launcher in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
Police Patrol Streets Under Emergency
IMAGE: Women walk past a police armoured personnel carrier in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers stand guard in riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard with tear gas launchers in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
Police Detain Protester Amid Tensions
IMAGE: Police officers detain a protester, here and below. Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: A traffic policeman places cement blocks to restrict access to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel walk with riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: A policeman stops people from entering an area near the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
Political Demonstrations Follow Emergency Declaration
IMAGE: Police officers carrying batons stand near protesters in Peshawar. Photograph: Shabir Afridi/social media video/Reuters
Red Zone Sealed With Roadblocks
IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking a road leading to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel guard roads leading to the Red Zone, here and below.. Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Policemen control traffic while guarding a road leading to the Red Zone, here and below. Photograph: Reuters
Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers divert people travelling on motorbikes along a road leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking roads leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters
Containers Block Access to Red Zone
IMAGE: Shipping containers block access to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supporters celebrate in Peshawar after an emergency was declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photograph: Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff