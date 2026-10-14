Peshawar On Edge After Emergency

Glimpses of heightened security in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the imposition of a state of emergency and suspension of the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar as authorities prepared for protests by PTI supporters.

IMAGE: An armoured personnel carrier deployed in Peshawar following a protest call by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Pakistan imposed a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suspending the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

Police deployed armoured vehicles, riot gear and roadblocks in Peshawar ahead of protests called by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Authorities restricted access to the Red Zone -- Peshawar's administrative and government quarter -- the provincial assembly and key state installations as security personnel controlled traffic, diverted motorists and detained protesters.

IMAGE: A police officer walks with a tear gas launcher in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

Police Patrol Streets Under Emergency

IMAGE: Women walk past a police armoured personnel carrier in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard in riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard with tear gas launchers in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

Police Detain Protester Amid Tensions

IMAGE: Police officers detain a protester, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A traffic policeman places cement blocks to restrict access to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel walk with riot gear in Peshawar, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A policeman stops people from entering an area near the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

Political Demonstrations Follow Emergency Declaration

IMAGE: Police officers carrying batons stand near protesters in Peshawar. Photograph: Shabir Afridi/social media video/Reuters

Red Zone Sealed With Roadblocks

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking a road leading to the Red Zone in Peshawar. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel guard roads leading to the Red Zone, here and below.. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen control traffic while guarding a road leading to the Red Zone, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers divert people travelling on motorbikes along a road leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near shipping containers blocking roads leading to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

Containers Block Access to Red Zone

IMAGE: Shipping containers block access to the Red Zone. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supporters celebrate in Peshawar after an emergency was declared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Photograph: Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff