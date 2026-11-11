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Ship carrying 6 Indian seafarers attacked in Persian Gulf

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje November 11, 2026 11:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A projectile strike on the Liberia-flagged MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY in the Persian Gulf injured one Indian seafarer.

Vessels anchored in the eastern waters of Singapore

IMAGE: The vessel was travelling from Al Ruwais to Dubai when the incident occurred.Photograph: Suhaimi Abdullah/Reuters

Key Points

  • A Liberia-flagged VLCC, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf on November 10.
  • One Indian national among four injured crew members suffered minor injuries and has been taken ashore for medical examination.
  • The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian seafarers, are reported safe and accounted for.
  • Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed continuous monitoring of the situation and close contact with the ship management company.

Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai on November 10.

 

Sonowal, in a social media post on X, said four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination.

"The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," he said.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and well-being of our seafarers," the minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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