Permission denied for Jantar Mantar protest against CEC

Delhi Police has denied permission for a significant protest at Jantar Mantar, leading to the closure of 11 metro stations, as various political parties and student unions demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

IMAGE: Security personnel detain an All India Students' Association (AISA) member during a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar outside Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on September 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti.

Eleven Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed for entry and exit due to announced protests.

The Aam Aadmi Party, student unions, and other groups are demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged mass deletion of voters and irregularities in electoral rolls.

Heightened security, including CAPF personnel and barricades, has been deployed in and around New Delhi to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

Organisers, including Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, allege irregularities in the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise.

Delhi Police has denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti and deployed additional security personnel in and around New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 11 stations on Friday, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar, after the Aam Aadmi Party and student unions announced protests.

They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

Metro Station Closures and Security Measures

Entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations will remain closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a post on X.

However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have announced protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging mass deletion of voters.

The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday.

Allegations and Organisers' Demands

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other key points in New Delhi district.

Barricades have been put up and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

Political Support and Context

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to participate in the protest, sources said.

Delhi Police's decision came a day after All India Students' Association national president Neha Bora, Bhushan and Jha announced the proposed gathering at a press conference.

Bora said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police station about the gathering, including the expected turnout, timing and details of those responsible for organising it.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also urged people on X to join the gathering and demanded Kumar's resignation.

The proposed protest comes amid demonstrations by opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists in Delhi over the functioning of the poll panel and the SIR exercise.