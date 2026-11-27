The Madras High Court has dismissed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's petition to reject an election challenge, highlighting the crucial right of voters to transparency regarding candidates' assets and paving the way for a trial on alleged property misdeclarations.

FILE IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, September 7, 2026. Photograph: TN Assembly/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The Madras high court on Friday dismissed CM C Joseph Vijay's plea to reject an election petition.

The election petition, filed by S Dinesh, alleges CM Vijay suppressed material information and made false declarations regarding his immovable properties.

The court referenced a Supreme Court judgment affirming voters' fundamental right to know about a candidate's assets.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan ruled that allegations of suppressed wealth require investigation during a trial, not dismissal at the outset.

Specific property allegations, including those in Panruti, Padi, Korattur, T Nagar, and Mylapore, will be determined only after a trial.

The Madras high court on Friday dismissed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's plea seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur assembly constituency in Chennai.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan dismissed the petition filed by Vijay, which sought to reject the election petition filed by S Dinesh, a voter from the constituency.

Allegations Against CM Vijay

In his election petition, Dinesh alleged that the CM had deliberately and wilfully suppressed material information, misrepresented facts and made false declarations regarding his immovable properties.

He contended that the Returning Officer ought to have rejected Vijay's nomination during scrutiny, as it contained several defects that were "substantial in character". Therefore, he argued, the acceptance of the nomination was improper.

Court's Rationale and Future Steps

Citing a Supreme Court judgment in Kimneo Haokip Hangshing vs Kenn Raikhan and others, the judge said it was a direct authority for the proposition that voters have a fundamental right to know about a candidate's assets.

The judge observed that the allegations of suppression of wealth required investigation during the trial and could not be a ground for rejecting the election petition at the threshold.

He said whether the alleged suppression of the Panruti property, the sale and generation of Rs 35 crore in Padi and the part-sale of property in Korattur, the land area and construction extent in T Nagar, and the construction agreement in Mylapore were substantial issues could be determined only after a trial.

"As these averments have been clearly stated in the election petition, I am not in a position to hold that there is no cause of action. I conclude that this application for rejection of the election petition should be dismissed," the judge added.