People who came to India post-Partition were...: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has controversially asserted that post-1947 Partition migrants to India were "warriors of struggle" who prioritised their motherland and faith, challenging the conventional term "refugees."

IMAGE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said post-Partition, people consciously decided to come to India from the other side, because they wanted to live in the land which is Bharat. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat redefines Partition migrants as "warriors of struggle" driven by love for their motherland and faith.

Migrants consciously chose India and their dharma over wealth and businesses left behind in Pakistan.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of resilience in overcoming life's hardships and not succumbing to circumstances.

He advocated for value-based education, highlighting its role in developing good human beings and societal welfare.

The remarks were made at the 75th Foundation Day of the Sindhu Education Society, celebrating the Sindhi community's journey.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that after the 1947 Partition, the people who came to India were not refugees, but "warriors of struggle" who endured significant hardship and pain out of love for their motherland and "dharma".

These people left behind their wealth, land and businesses built and nurtured over several generations in the newly created Pakistan and chose to come to India, he noted.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Wednesday at the 75th Foundation Day programme of the Sindhu Education Society, an organisation run by the Sindhi community.

The RSS leader said post-Partition, people consciously decided to come to India from the other side, because they wanted to live in the land which is Bharat, where they can follow their religion without fear.

Redefining Partition Migrants

"They were not refugees, though they were displaced, it was a wrong term used for them at that time. They were warriors (sangharshrath yodha) who struggled out of love for their motherland, out of love for their faith. They lost a battle, not because of their own faults alone. "We, all of us, lost that battle to keep India united. But what did they choose? They did not choose a career, they did not choose wealth. They chose the country, they chose their faith (dharma)," asserted Bhagwat.

The RSS chief referred to the Sindhu Education Society's 75-year journey and said such milestones provide an opportunity to review the work done by an institution and remember its goals.

Emphasising Resilience And Values

Speaking about life's hardships, he insisted one should not give up in the face of adverse circumstances; instead, strive to rise again.

"One should not become helpless before circumstances or fate. A person who makes efforts (to come out of difficult times) is the one who ultimately succeeds, while the one who runs away from difficulties has already accepted defeat," Bhagwat told the gathering.

He further said that while acquiring education for employment is important, it should not be the ultimate goal.

Value-based education is necessary to develop the ability to distinguish between right and wrong. Such education does not come only from textbooks, but also from the conduct of teachers and the values they instil in students, Bhagwat emphasised.

The real purpose of education is to create good human beings and a generation that is aware of the welfare of society, he added.