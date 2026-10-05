'People may have to wear face masks in next 25 years if...'

Former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka issues a stark warning, predicting that major cities could face mandatory face mask requirements within two decades if urgent environmental protection measures are not adopted.

IMAGE: Justice Oka stresses that environmental protection is a fundamental constitutional duty, crucial for preventing irreparable ecological damage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former SC Justice Abhay Oka warns that major cities may require mandatory face masks within 20-25 years due to environmental degradation.

He highlights the misconception that humans own the Earth, leading to destructive practices like deforestation and pollution.

Justice Oka stresses that environmental protection is a fundamental constitutional duty, crucial for preventing irreparable ecological damage.

He advises students to use Artificial Intelligence for research while developing individual thoughts and encourages studying law to strengthen democracy.

The increasing representation of female students in National Law Universities and judicial appointments was also noted.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka on Sunday said people in major cities may be forced to wear face masks within the next 20 to 25 years unless urgent measures are taken to conserve and protect the environment.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event in Thane, Justice Oka (retd) said protecting the environment will be the single largest challenge facing future generations.

The Environmental Crisis And Human Responsibility

"A widespread misconception has taken hold among both rulers and citizens that humans own the Earth. This mindset has triggered a destructive race involving rampant tree felling, excessive use of firecrackers, noise and air pollution, and the contamination of rivers, lakes, and oceans under various religious and social pretexts," he said.

Stressing that humans are not the masters of Mother Nature, Justice Oka (retd) warned that the failure to safeguard ecosystems will make wearing face masks mandatory in big urban centres within two to two-and-a-half decades, even without a pandemic.

"Protecting the environment is not merely an option, but a fundamental Constitutional duty that every individual must fulfil to prevent irreparable ecological damage," he added.

He advised students to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for research and data collection, stressing that core thoughts and expressions should be individually developed.

Justice Oka (retd) encouraged youth to study law to strengthen the democratic framework, saying that female students make up 55% to 60% of enrollments across the country's 27 National Law Universities (NLUs) and consistently dominate mock trials, debates, and judgment-writing competitions, alongside a rising representation in judicial appointments.