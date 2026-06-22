'People gravitate towards power': Rebel Uddhav MP Omprakash defends switch

Rajenimbalkar claimed that Opposition lawmakers are denied development funds, which led to repeated losses for his party workers in local body polls.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar . Photograph: ANI Photo

Rebel Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar has justified his crossover to the ruling Shiv Sena, saying if the people are gravitating towards power, he is merely following the trend.

Key Points Rajenimbalkar claimed that Opposition lawmakers are denied development funds, which led to repeated losses for his party workers in local body polls.

He said his party workers worked tirelessly for the people but repeatedly failed to secure victories in local body elections because they were not part of the ruling parties.

The Dharashiv MP said his supporters paid a political price for being in the Opposition despite their commitment to the party and the elections.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel in Dharashiv after announcing his switch on Sunday, Rajenimbalkar claimed that Opposition lawmakers are denied development funds, which led to repeated losses for his party workers in local body polls.

In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-UBT MPs Rajenimbalkar and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar on Sunday confirmed their switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Patil-Ashtikar and Rajenimbalkar, skipped the Sena-UBT parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Shiv Sena.

The Sena-UBT has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs - two-thirds of the total strength - to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Defending his switch to the ruling fold, Rajenimbalkar said his party workers remained loyal and worked tirelessly for the people but repeatedly failed to secure victories in local body elections because they were not part of the ruling parties.

''There are many workers who work day and night for the people. Yet we could not win even a single seat in Panchayat Samiti or Municipal Council in several places. People rejected us because we were not in power. If the people are gravitating towards power, I am merely following that trend,'' he said.

The Dharashiv MP said his supporters paid a political price for being in the Opposition despite their commitment to the party and the elections.

"If viewed emotionally, my decision may appear wrong. But from a practical perspective, one has to move forward. We are unable to answer to voters when their demands go unmet. My only wish is that government funds reach the common people," he said.

Rajenimbalkar cited his performance in the Bhum, Paranda and Vashi segments, claiming he had secured a lead of over 81,000 votes there during the Lok Sabha election, but the party's organisational strength failed to convert this into a win in the local polls.

"I got a lead of 81,000 votes from Bhum, Paranda and Vashi constituencies. Yet only one Zilla Parishad member could win from the area, and he too later left us," he said.

He further alleged that Opposition legislators were systematically denied development funds, making it difficult for them to address constituency needs.

"It has been ensured that those in the Opposition do not get funds. Otherwise, why would we lose local body elections? Wisdom becomes helpless before power. Therefore, power is important," he said.

Rajenimbalkar claimed that the switch to the ruling side will help bring major development projects to the region, including industries that could generate employment and progress on long-pending irrigation schemes such as the Krishna-Marathwada project.

Without elaborating on discussions with deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said his priority was ensuring that funds from the Centre and the state government reached ordinary people.