Penguin to release Tukaram Mundhe's biography in English

Penguin India is set to release the English translation of Tukaram, the acclaimed Marathi biography of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, offering insights into his impactful civil service career and principled stand.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Key Points Penguin India on Wednesday announced the English translation of Tukaram, a Marathi biography of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The book, originally written by journalist Shafi Pathan, will be translated into English by Vikrant Pande.

Mundhe has been in the limelight for his sweeping food-safety crackdown across Maharashtra since he took charge in May 2026.

The biography traces Mundhe's journey from a financially difficult childhood to his success in UPSC examinations and his principled civil service career.

The book aims to inspire readers about ambition, resilience, integrity, and the cost of standing by one's principles.

Publishing house Penguin India on Wednesday announced the English translation of Tukaram, the Marathi biography of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

About The Biography Of Tukaram Mundhe

The book, originally written in Marathi by journalist Shafi Pathan, will be translated into English by Vikrant Pande.

Mundhe has been in the limelight for his sweeping food-safety crackdown across Maharashtra. Since he took charge in May 2026, his team has carried out more than 12,000 inspections, issued thousands of notices and suspended hundreds of establishment licences over serious hygiene and safety violations.

Tukaram Mundhe's Impactful Career In Civil Services

The book follows Mundhe from a financially difficult childhood in rural Maharashtra to his success in the UPSC examinations. It explores the experiences that shaped his character and his early years in civil services, where his insistence on transparent, rule-based administration brought resistance and controversy.

"I have taken an objective look at his journey, right from his challenging childhood to becoming an IAS officer, alongside his pathbreaking decisions and his fierce insistence on public service. The Marathi edition has resonated incredibly well with readers, creating a milestone record in Marathi literature. I am fully confident that this book will receive the same immense love and appreciation from readers in its English edition as well," said Pathan in a statement.

Insights From The Authors And Translators

At its heart, Tukaram, according to the publishing house, is about ambition, resilience, integrity and the cost of standing by one's principles.

"What makes his story particularly fascinating is the tension between personal conviction and the realities of administration. Shafi Pathan brings together the many chapters of Mundhe's life to create an inspiring and thought-provoking portrait of a civil servant who has consistently chosen to stand by his principles, and we are delighted to bring this remarkable Marathi biography to a wider English-language readership," said Gurveen Chadha, executive editor of Ebury Press and Penguin Veer at Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

The Enduring Message Of Integrity And Public Service

According to Pande, the story of the 2005-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer will not only inspire many who wish to take up a career as an IAS officer but also "anyone who believes doing the right thing matters, even if it comes at a personal cost".

"It is an example one can follow as a citizen of India. I wish we have hundreds of such people who collectively can transform India. They are our heroes and have full support of the citizens... Though I am merely translating the original work done by Shafi. It will help the story to reach across India and abroad," he added.

The release date of the book hasn't been announced yet.