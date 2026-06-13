'Peace has never been this close': Pak PM Shehbaz on US-Iran deal

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz's assertion. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 25, 2026. Photograph: @CMShehbaz/X

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the US and Iran have agreed on the text of a peace deal, kindling hope of a diplomatic breakthrough in the region.

Key Points There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz's assertion.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

President Trump also shared Araghchi's post on his own social media, but without giving any details about the emerging deal.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Shehbaz said in a social media post.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he said.

The prime minister added that "peace has never been this close as it is now."

Shehbaz also tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Marco Rubio, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the post that came after a barrage of reporting on the possible deal.

There was no immediate reaction from the White House or Iranian authorities on Shehbaz's assertion. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi had suggested progress in the negotiations, saying the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer".

"Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course," he said in a social media post, without providing any details.

President Trump also shared Araghchi's post on his own social media, but without giving any details about the emerging deal.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said there is "a lot of fake information" circulating about a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

"The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," Vance said in a social media post. He said the proposed arrangement was structured to address the concerns of the US and its allies and that economic benefits would accrue to Iran only if it fulfilled its obligations.

"This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace," Vance said, while cautioning against reliance on unconfirmed media reports and anonymous social media claims. "The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other," he said.