Gurugram cyber police have apprehended two individuals in connection with a massive Rs 25 crore fraud involving a breach of PayU Payments Private Limited's cloud servers, highlighting the growing threat of financial cybercrime.

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Key Points Gurugram cyber police arrested two individuals from Ludhiana in an alleged Rs 25 crore fraud case on November 15.

The fraud involved unauthorised access to PayU Payments Private Limited's cloud servers, siphoning off Rs 25.67 crore.

The accused, Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals for the fraudulent transactions.

During the police investigation, Rs 6.20 lakh of the defrauded amount was traced to Atar Singh's bank account.

Police are currently questioning the accused after taking them in remand to uncover further details of the operation.

Gurugram cyber police have arrested two accused in an alleged fraud case involving a breach of a private payments service provider's cloud servers, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 25 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

How The PayU Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, who were arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, they said.

According to the police, on November 9, PayU Payments Private Limited lodged a complaint that cybercriminals had gained unauthorised access to the company's server and executed commands to register new beneficiary accounts.

The cybercriminals siphoned off around Rs 25.67 crore to these accounts without the company's knowledge or authorisation, resulting in fraud, they said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station and arrested two accused from Punjab's Ludhiana on November 15.

The accused were identified as Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab, they said.

"During the police investigation, it was revealed that out of the amount defrauded in the case, Rs 6.20 lakh had been transferred to the bank account of Atar Singh," a senior police officer said.

Atar Singh provided this bank account to Lovepreet Singh in exchange for a two per cent commission. Subsequently, Lovepreet Singh sold the same bank account to another person for a two per cent commission, a senior police officer said.

Police are questioning the accused after taking them in remand, the officer said.