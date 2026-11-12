'Pay Rs 7cr': Kejriwal, daughter get death threat from Bishnoi gang

The Punjab Police has initiated an investigation after Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh reported a death threat targeting Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, demanding Rs 7 crore from an individual claiming to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @@ArvindKejriwal/X

Key Points Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh reported receiving a death threat message.

The threat targeted party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter.

The caller demanded Rs 7 crore and claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat was received on November 6 via call and WhatsApp.

Mohali police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

The Punjab Police has registered a case following a complaint filed by Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh, who reported receiving a death threat message concerning party leader Arvind Kejriwal and his daughter, along with a demand for Rs 7 crore.

Singh lodged his complaint with the Mohali police, which has opened a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Police Investigate Threat Against Kejriwal

In his complaint, Tilak Nagar MLA Singh stated that he received both a call and a WhatsApp message on November 6 from an individual claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The alleged caller threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter if the money was not paid.

Following the complaint, the Mohali police registered a case under relevant sections including 308 (4) (extortion) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the relevant section of the IT Act.

Police stated that further investigation in the matter was underway.