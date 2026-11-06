Pawar-Patel hospital meet fuels fresh buzz over NCP merger

Amidst renewed speculation about the unification of Nationalist Congress Party factions, a viral video of Praful Patel meeting Sharad Pawar in hospital and statements from Sunil Tatkare have brought the potential merger back into the political spotlight.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar leaves after being discharged from the hospital after two days under medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, in Pune, November 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Speculation about a merger between NCP factions has reignited after a viral video showed Praful Patel meeting Sharad Pawar in hospital.

Ruling NCP's Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare stated that a merger would have been formalised on February 12 had Ajit Pawar been alive.

The viral video shows Praful Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10 with Sharad Pawar, who is currently hospitalised for a chest infection.

Sources suggest Ajit Pawar had a long-term vision for the unification of the two NCP factions, particularly for the 2029 elections.

In September, Sharad Pawar had told party workers that NCP (SP) would not merge with any outfit for the sake of power.

Amid a viral video of Praful Patel visiting Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar at a hospital and discussing a possible meeting after November 10, ruling NCP's Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare said the merger of two factions would have happened in February this year if Ajit Pawar were alive.

The two developments once again triggered speculation about the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

While the ruling NCP is currently headed by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, the NCP-SP, which is part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, is led by Sharad Pawar.

Tatkare's Revelation on Merger Talks

Talking to reporters, Tatkare said the merger of the two NCP factions would have been formalised on February 12 had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Ajit Pawar, who was deputy chief minister of the state and NCP president, died on January 28 in a plane crash at hometown Baramati in Pune district. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar took over as the chief of the NCP and also became the deputy CM.

Tatkare said, "Ajitdada had told me about the merger discussions and how they would be finalised."

Praful Patel Meets Sharad Pawar Amidst Health Concerns

His statement comes amid a viral video of Praful Patel, a senior NCP leader, meeting Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where the latter is admitted, and discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

Sharad Pawar, 85, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital for chest infection. Patel met the veteran leader at the hospital on Thursday night.

The meeting came against the backdrop of senior NCP leaders meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without their party head Sunetra Pawar and her sons Parth and Jay. The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party.

In the video of Patel's discussion with Pawar at the hospital, the NCP (SP) supremo is heard telling something to the NCP working president, to which the latter responds that he will be in Mumbai after November 10 and they could sit together and discuss the matter, to which Pawar agrees.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patel said Pawar discussed national and state politics with him (during his hospital visit) and that their conversation did not concern internal NCP matters.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call to Pawar, Patel said the two leaders shared cordial and respectful relations, adding that Modi must have called to enquire about Pawar's health.

Besides Patel, several political leaders and prominent personalities, including industrialist Gautam Adani, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, have called on Sharad Pawar to enquire about his health.

Ajit Pawar's Long-Term Vision for NCP Unity

According to sources, Ajit Pawar was viewing a possible merger of the two NCP factions through a long-term vision, particularly keeping the 2029 elections and the party's future relevance in mind.

The departed leader was confident that a merger will eventually materialise, and importantly, with the consent of his uncle, Sharad Pawar, they said.

Sharad Pawar's Previous Stance on Mergers

In September, Sharad Pawar had, however, told party workers that NCP (SP) will not merge with any outfit for the sake of power.

"We are not going anywhere. If you want, join us. We have decided to strengthen our organisation ," he had said.