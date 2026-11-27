In a significant anti-corruption drive, Lokayukta police in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, apprehended a patwari and a village watchman on Friday for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to rectify land map discrepancies.

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Key Points Lokayukta police arrested a patwari and a village watchman in Agar Malwa for accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe on Friday.

The accused officials, Prahlad Singh Bhilala and Sanjay Kumbhkar, were caught for demanding money to correct land map errors.

The complainant, Ashutosh Chauhan, had initially been asked for Rs 60,000 and had already paid Rs 30,000 to the officials.

The Lokayukta team apprehended the two accused while they were accepting the remaining Rs 10,000 as part of an instalment payment.

The Lokayukta police caught a patwari and a village watchman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in exchange for correcting errors in a land map in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Friday, officials said.

Bribe Demand And Arrest

The accused were identified as patwari (local revenue official) Prahlad Singh Bhilala and kotwar (village watchman) Sanjay Kumbhkar, they added.

The complainant, Ashutosh Chauhan of Ram Malipura in Agar, approached the Lokayukta police on November 23, alleging that the two officials demanded Rs 60,000 to correct errors in the land map of his uncle, Chintaman Chauhan, they said.

The complainant had already paid Rs 30,000 to the accused, while the remaining amount was to be paid in instalments, a statement said.

The Lokayukta team caught the two accused while accepting Rs 10,000. The bribe money was recovered from the village watchman, it said.