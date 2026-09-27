Unidentified Assailants Murder Garage Operator In Patna

Unidentified assailants fatally shot a garage operator in Patna as he left work, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the tragic incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A garage operator, Anjani Nandan, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Patna.

The incident occurred on Saturday night as he was leaving his garage in Bhupatinagar.

Motorcycle-borne attackers shot him multiple times, leading to his death on Sunday during treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the murder, with the motive currently unclear.

Authorities are pursuing all leads and anticipate making arrests in the case soon.

A garage operator was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was leaving for home after a day's work, police said on Sunday.

Anjani Nandan had locked the garage in Bhupatinagar around 9.30 pm on Saturday and was about to head home when the motorcycle-borne assailants shot two at his head, one in the stomach, and another in a leg, Patna Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said.

He died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday, the official said.

Patna City Superintendent of Police (East) Shailja Das said the motive behind the murder was not clear yet.

"Police are investigating the case from all angles. Arrests will be made soon," the SP said.