Patna court grants anticipatory bail to Khan Sir in firing case

Popular educator Khan Sir has been granted anticipatory bail by a Patna court in connection with a coaching institute firing case, where his security guards were accused of aerial firing during a vandalism incident.

IMAGE: Educator Faisal Khan. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Educator Khan Sir and three staff members received anticipatory bail from a Patna court.

Two security guards involved in the incident were also granted bail.

The case stems from a June 2 vandalism and firing incident at Khan Global Studies Institute.

Guards reportedly fired licensed arms in the air in self-defence after sustaining injuries.

Rival Raushan Anand, previously arrested, accused Khan Sir of orchestrating his brother's murder.

A court in Bihar's Patna on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case. Three staff members of the coaching institute also got anticipatory bail, Khan Sir's lawyer said.

The case relates to a firing incident that occurred in early June after a group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies Institute in the state capital on June 2 night and hurled stones at its premises. His two security guards have been accused of firing in the air during the incident. Khan was named in an FIR related to the firing incident.

Anticipatory Bail Granted to Khan Sir and Staff

"Six people have been granted bail. The judge first announced Khan Sir's anticipatory bail, followed by that of his three staff members," lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters. The Patna Civil Court also granted bail to two security guards, who were arrested in connection with the case, he said.

"We presented our arguments, and the Public Prosecutor (PP) opposed them. However, the police had already recorded the findings in the case diary after conducting a proper investigation," Mouar said. During the investigation, it was found that the guards fired in the air from licensed arms, he added.

Self-Defence Claim Upheld in Firing Incident

"The guards carried out aerial firing in self-defence. The police recorded in the FIR that one of the guards had sustained head injuries before the firing. Under Section 35 of the BNS, a licensed firearm holder has the right to act in self-defence or to protect one's life and property," the lawyer said.

The court had on Friday deferred its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir in the case till July 13, citing the district judge's leave. On July 8, it had reserved the order after hearing final arguments from both sides.

Rivalry and Counter-Allegations Emerge

Khan Sir had alleged that his rival Raushan Anand orchestrated the vandalism of his coaching institute. While Khan Sir evaded arrest throughout the court proceedings, Anand was apprehended a day after the vandalism incident. He was granted bail on June 15, a couple of days after his brother Prince Yadav was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nepal's Biratnagar. Upon his release, Anand accused Khan of having orchestrated the "murder" of his brother Prince Yadav.