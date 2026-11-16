Patiala Car Shooting: Occupants Fire Back At Assailants

A daylight shooting in Patiala saw car occupants retaliate with gunfire against unidentified assailants on Monday, with police investigating an alleged extortion angle after no injuries were reported.

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Key Points Three unidentified assailants opened fire at a car in Patiala on Monday.

The car occupants retaliated with gunfire, leading the attackers to flee the spot.

No one was injured in the daylight incident in the busy Safabadi Gate area.

Car occupant Sukhwinder Singh alias Gagu claimed he had been receiving extortion threats for nearly a year.

Police are examining CCTV footage and have initiated an investigation based on the complainant's statement.

Three unidentified assailants opened fire at the occupants of a car here in broad daylight on Monday, causing panic in the busy Safabadi Gate area.

The car occupants retaliated with gunfire, following which the assailants allegedly fled the spot.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.

Extortion Angle Suspected In Patiala Shooting

Sukhwinder Singh, alias Gagu, one of the car's occupants, said he was about to leave with his companions when three men, who were present on the street outside his residence, opened fire at their vehicle.

Gagu said he immediately drew his licensed firearm and opened retaliatory fire in an attempt to protect himself and his companions. The attackers fled after facing resistance.

He claimed he had been receiving threats from two persons for nearly a year.

He alleged that the callers had demanded extortion money, and suspected that the attack was carried out because he had refused to pay the amount.

Gagu further claimed that had he not possessed a licensed firearm and retaliated promptly, the attackers could have killed him and his companions.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Kotwali Station House Officer Amanpal Virk said police are examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigation has been initiated on the basis of the complainant's statement, he added.