Paswans meet Shah, Jaitley over seat sharing amid strained ties

December 20, 2018 23:36 IST

An hour-long meeting on Thursday between top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag remained inconclusive, sources indicated.

On a day former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha joined the United Progressive Alliance, the saffron party's ties with the LJP appeared to be in trouble with Chirag asking the central government to explain what benefits demonetisation brought to the country.

However, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who is his party's in- charge for Bihar and was present in the meeting, insisted that there is no problem in the alliance and that it is intact.

 

LJP sources said the BJP's defeat in the five state polls have ignited a rethink in the party over its ties with the saffron party.

Chirag, sources said, had written a letter to Jaitley with a copy to Modi after the results were announced on December 11 and asked him to list the benefits of demonetisation so that he can 'explain' them to people, they said.

In his comments to media, Chirag has spoken about unease among farmers and youths, and had also tweeted about the ruling National Democratic Alliance passing through 'trying times'.

Yadav first met the father and son duo at their residence and they then drove to Shah's house where Jaitley also joined them.

Jaitley has in the past dealt with Bihar's political affairs and enjoys good ties with leaders across parties.

A delay in announcement about seat-sharing arrangement with the LJP has caused further unease in the regional party, which has often switched political camps ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The LJP, sources said, wants a better deal than the BJP has offered it, more so after Kushwaha's exit from the alliance.

Chirag had also aired his frustration with the delay in seat-sharing announcement and said it may harm the ruling alliance.

