Home  » News » 'Passport devalued by people like you': No SC bail to 'Dunki' agent

'Passport devalued by people like you': No SC bail to 'Dunki' agent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 16, 2025 20:56 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to an accused for allegedly duping a man after promising to send him to the US through the donkey route and said such people bring disrepute to Indian passports.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyyan and Manmohan said, "Because of people like you, Indian passport is devalued."

The top court further noted that such acts of a few brought disrepute to Indian passports.

 

"Donkey route" or "Donkey journey" refers to an illegal method of migration, usually used to enter countries like the United States or the United Kingdom.

The process involves utilising human smugglers and navigating through various countries, often facing harsh and dangerous conditions, to bypass legal immigration processes.

The term "Dunki" is a play on the Punjabi idiom meaning to hop from place to place.

Referring to the facts of the case, the bench said the accused not only duped the person but also made him travel to several countries bordering the US in inhuman conditions to ensure that he enters the US illegally.

The bench termed the allegations as "very serious and refused to entertain the anticipatory bail plea of Om Prakash, who hails from Haryana.

The plea was filed against the Punjab and Haryana high court order denying him the relief in the case.

Prakash, the FIR alleged, was an accomplice to the main accused, who was working as an agent and had assured the complainant that he would send him to the US through valid means on the payment of Rs 43 lakh.

The main accused sent the complainant to Dubai in September 2024, and from there to different countries, then to the forests of Panama, and then to Mexico.

On February 01, 2025, the donkers/agents to the main accused made him cross the US border. The complainant was arrested by the US police, jailed and deported to India on February 16, 2025.

The high court denied anticipatory bail, saying the complainant's father had deposed that the petitioner had duped him of Rs 22 lakh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
