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Home  » News » Passenger triggers bomb scare on train to find a seat

Passenger triggers bomb scare on train to find a seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 16, 2026 16:58 IST

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A passenger was arrested in Lucknow after allegedly spreading a false bomb alert on a train at Aishbagh station, causing panic and a multi-agency security check, all because he couldn't find a seat.

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IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A passenger allegedly spread a false bomb alert on a train at Lucknow's Aishbagh station.
  • The accused, Saini Jackie, made the threat after failing to find a seat on the train.
  • Multiple security agencies, including local police and GRP, conducted a thorough search.
  • No suspicious objects or explosive material were found, confirming the alert was false.
  • The accused has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway following the incident.

A passenger allegedly spread a false bomb alert on a train at the Aishbagh station here after he failed to get a seat, triggering panic among commuters and a security check by multiple agencies, the police said on June 16.

The accused, identified as Saini Jackie (26), a resident of Telangana, did so after he could not find a place to sit in the train, according to the Lucknow police.

 

Hoax Bomb Threat Causes Panic

Following the alert, local police, the government railway police (GRP) and other security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search of the train and all its coaches.

"No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the checking. The information about the bomb was found to be completely false," the police said.

The train was later declared safe and allowed to continue its journey. The accused has been taken into custody by the GRP and legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

The incident comes days after a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi, which delayed the flight by around six hours and caused panic among passengers while security agencies were put on high alert.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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