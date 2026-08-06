Passenger tries to open emergency exit mid-air, arrested

A passenger's alleged attempt to open an emergency exit mid-flight on a Kuala Lumpur-Kochi route led to his arrest and serious charges, highlighting critical aviation safety concerns.

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Key Points Passenger Jamsheer Athanikkal arrested for attempting to open emergency exit on Batik Air flight OD231.

Incident occurred mid-flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi, endangering onboard safety.

Accused also allegedly damaged the exit's window panel and threatened passengers and crew.

Cabin crew successfully intervened and restrained the disruptive passenger.

Charges include criminal intimidation, violating safety directions, and endangering public safety under Indian laws.

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight and threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, police said on August 6, Thursday.

He is also accused of damaging the exit's window panel.

The accused was identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, who was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday.

Details Of The Mid-Air Incident

According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm while the aircraft was in flight.

The FIR alleged that the passenger tried to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of those on board.

Cabin crew intervened and restrained the passenger, police said.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by Batik Air's Security In-Charge at Kochi, and the accused was arrested upon the flight's arrival early on Thursday.

The police said he has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety. Further investigation is underway.