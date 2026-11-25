Bengaluru Customs has made significant drug busts at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 13 crore in two separate incidents involving passengers arriving from Bangkok.

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Key Points Bengaluru Customs seized 4.7 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.65 crore, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 24.

The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On November 21, Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers from Bangkok, seizing 32.8 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 11.48 crore.

Hydroponic ganja, also known as "hydro weed", is cannabis grown indoors in a nutrient solution under artificial light.

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, and hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.65 crore was seized from his baggage, officials said on Wednesday.

Major Drug Busts At Bengaluru Airport

He was arrested on November 24 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

In a post on X, Bengaluru Customs said it intercepted the passenger and seized 4.7 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.65 crore, concealed in five packets inside his checked-in baggage.

In another post, Bengaluru Customs said that on November 21, it intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 32.8 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 11.48 crore, concealed in their checked-in baggage.

Often called "hydro weed", hydroponic ganja is cannabis grown indoors in a nutrient solution rather than soil, under artificial light.