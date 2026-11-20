Bengaluru Customs has made significant drug busts at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 8.6 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger on November 19 at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing 16.3 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.7 crore.

The drugs were concealed to evade Customs detection, and the arrest was made under the NDPS Act.

Another passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested on November 18, with 8.4 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 2.94 crore found in checked-in baggage.

Both incidents involved passengers arriving from Bangkok, highlighting potential international drug trafficking routes into India.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here was arrested with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.7 crore, officials said on Friday.

Major Drug Seizures At Bengaluru Airport

The arrest was made on November 19 under the NDPS Act, they said.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs informed that 16.3 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.7 crore, was concealed to evade Customs detection and was seized from the said passenger, whose identity has not been disclosed.

In another post, the Bengaluru Customs informed that another passenger arriving from Bangkok at the airport on November 18 was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

They seized 8.4 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.94 crore, concealed in the passenger's checked-in baggage.