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Passenger Held At Bengaluru Airport With Rs 5.23 Crore Hydroponic Ganja

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 19:06 IST 2 Minutes Read

Bengaluru Customs made a significant drug bust, seizing hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.23 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport, leading to an arrest under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport.
  • Authorities seized 14.940 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, on November 1.
  • The illicit substance was found concealed in vacuum-sealed packets within the passenger's bag.
  • An arrest has been made in connection with the seizure under the NDPS Act.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held at the Kempegowda International Airport here with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, officials said on Monday.

The arrest was made under the NDPS Act, they said.

 

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that on November 1, they intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok, and seized 14.940 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, concealed in vacuum-sealed packets containing green-coloured chunks hidden inside a bag.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hydroponic ganjabengaluru airportdrug seizurendps actbangkok passenger

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