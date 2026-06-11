Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Delhi Gym Firing

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a firing incident outside a Paschim Vihar gym in Delhi, prompting a police investigation into potential motives like extortion and gang rivalry.

Key Points Motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early on Thursday.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, specifically the Anil Pandit group, allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the gang's claim and investigating potential motives, including extortion, gang rivalry, and personal enmity.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and forensic teams are examining the crime scene while CCTV footage is being scanned.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early on Thursday, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the incident in a social media post, police said. The gym is owned by two Rajouri Garden residents, with a popular Punjabi singer being its brand ambassador, they said.

Gang Claims Responsibility For Delhi Gym Firing

According to preliminary information, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle at around 4 am and fired at least seven rounds at the gym before fleeing the spot. The matter was reported to police at around 5.15 am, when its caretakers arrived at the fitness centre.

No injury was reported, police said, adding that forensic teams are examining the crime scene. CCTV footage from the area is also being scanned.

Soon after the incident, a social media post surfaced in which the Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the claim and investigating the motive behind the attack.

Officials said all angles, including extortion, gang rivalry and personal enmity, are being examined. A case has been registered. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, they added.