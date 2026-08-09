Partner held 7 months after Indian woman's murder in Toronto

Discover the latest developments in the Toronto murder case as Abdul Ghafoori is arrested for the alleged first-degree murder of his Indian partner, Himanshi Khurana, after a seven-month manhunt.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters

Key Points Abdul Ghafoori arrested in Toronto for the alleged murder of his partner, Himanshi Khurana.

Ghafoori was apprehended at a Toronto airport after seven months on the run.

He faces a first-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence in Canada.

Himanshi Khurana, a 30-year-old Indian national, was found dead in December last year.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto provided assistance to Khurana's family.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Toronto for allegedly killing an Indian woman, who was his partner, according to a local media report.

Abdul Ghafoori was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday after returning to Canada following more than seven months of being on the run.

He was charged with first-degree murder, the CBC News reported.

Details Of The Murder Case

A first-degree murder conviction in Canada carries a mandatory life sentence, with no eligibility for full parole for 25 years.

The case relates to the killing of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found dead inside a Toronto residence in December last year.

Police had earlier determined that her death was a homicide and said she was in an intimate partner relationship with Ghafoori.

However, exact details of the homicide were not shared with the press.

Investigation And Arrest

Officers with the force's Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international law enforcement agencies to facilitate Ghafoori's return without specifying the country from which he was brought back, the report said.

On December 19, Toronto Police responded to a call about a missing woman.

The following day, around 6.30 am, officers found the woman dead inside a residence, according to a police release issued at the time.

Police identified the victim two days later and subsequently issued a warrant for Ghafoori's arrest, launching a nationwide search for him in connection with the case, but it yielded no outcome for several months.

The authorities did not share further information about the accused and the victim.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto had earlier expressed shock and grief over Khurana's death.

In a post on X on December 24, the Consulate said Khurana was a 'young Indian national' and that it was extending all possible assistance to her family in coordination with local authorities.