SC to examine if Parsi women lose faith rights after interfaith marriage

The Supreme Court is set to examine a critical case concerning gender discrimination in Parsi personal law, specifically addressing whether Parsi women lose their religious identity after inter-faith marriages, impacting their fundamental rights.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court is reviewing the constitutional validity of a rule that allegedly strips Parsi women of their religious identity upon marrying a non-Parsi.

The petition argues that the rule violates fundamental rights, including equality before the law, right to life and dignity, and freedom of religion.

The rule in question does not apply the same restrictions to Parsi men who marry outside the community, raising concerns of gender discrimination.

The case specifically challenges the regulations governing the Nagpur Agyari (Fire Temple).

The Supreme Court has issued notices to relevant parties, including the central government and the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, to address the important legal questions raised.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a significant constitutional challenge involving gender discrimination within religious personal laws, questioning whether a Parsi woman can be stripped of her religious identity following the inter-faith marriage.

The top court issued notices to the Centre, Nagpur Parsi Panchayat, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Maharashtra government, and the Charity Commissioner on the plea filed by Dina Budhraja.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard preliminary submissions of senior advocate Shayam Divan, appearing for the petitioner, challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 5(2) of the Nagpur Parsi Panchayat's constitution.

The petition, filed under Article 32, said that the rule is discriminatory and violates Article 14 (equality before law), Article 21 (right to life and dignity), and Article 25 (freedom of religion) of the Constitution.

The rule allegedly strips Parsi women of their religious identity and access to religious institutions such as the Agyari (Fire Temple) upon marrying a non-Parsi.

The rule, though, does not apply the same sanctions to Parsi men who marry outside the community.

Divan highlighted that the issue is a recurring legal battle for the community.

He emphasised that the current plea specifically challenges the regulations governing the Nagpur Agyari.

"We are issuing the notice. There is a similar plea with the important question of law," the CJI said.