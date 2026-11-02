Home  » News » Parliamentary Panel Reviews Pendency Of Child Sexual Offence Cases

Parliamentary Panel Reviews Pendency Of Child Sexual Offence Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 19:28 IST 2 Minutes Read

A parliamentary committee on Monday scrutinised the alarming pendency of child sexual offence cases under the POCSO Act and the efficacy of fast-track courts across key Indian states, revealing significant backlogs and delays in justice.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A parliamentary committee on Monday reviewed the pendency of child sexual offence cases and fast-track court performance in four states.
  • Uttar Pradesh has the highest volume of pending cases nationwide, with 65,000-75,000.
  • Nationally, over 2.45 lakh child sexual offence and rape cases remain pending.
  • Despite a one-year deadline under Section 35 of the POCSO Act, over half of pending cases take more than 2 years.

A parliamentary committee on Monday reviewed the pendency of sexual offence cases against children and the performance of special fast-track courts in four states.

Parliamentary Review Of POCSO Cases

Top administration and police officials from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala briefed the department-related standing committee on Home.

 

Members who attended the meeting said the officials were asked about pending cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They were also asked about the performance of fast-track special courts (FTSCs) set up exclusively to deal with such cases.

According to available data, Uttar Pradesh has the highest volume nationwide, with 65,000-75,000 pending cases.

In Kerala, 13,000-18,000 pending cases have been reported.

In Rajasthan, 12,000-16,000 pending cases are being handled by 45 FTSCs.

In Tamil Nadu, 8,000-11,000 pending cases are routed entirely through 20 dedicated POCSO courts.

Nationally, over 2.45 lakh child sexual offence and rape cases remain pending.

While Section 35 of the POCSO Act sets a one-year deadline for trial completion, over half of pending cases take more than 2 years due to investigation and trial backlogs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pocso actchild sexual abusefast-track courtsparliamentary committeepending cases

More From Rediff

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

Related Stories

POCSO amendment bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

POCSO amendment bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Web Stories

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs