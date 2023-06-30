News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parliamentary panel calls meeting on Uniform Civil Code on July 3

Parliamentary panel calls meeting on Uniform Civil Code on July 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2023 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry "on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject 'Review of Personal Laws'".

 

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uniform Civil Code can't be forced: Chidambaram
Uniform Civil Code can't be forced: Chidambaram
The Indian Muslim must back a Uniform Civil Code
The Indian Muslim must back a Uniform Civil Code
Law panel wants tax benefits to Hindu Undivided Family abolished
Law panel wants tax benefits to Hindu Undivided Family abolished
She's India's Youngest Commercial Pilot!
She's India's Youngest Commercial Pilot!
'Knew to bowl a googly': Pawar on 2019 Maha coup
'Knew to bowl a googly': Pawar on 2019 Maha coup
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
'Modern-day Bradman', Smith pips Tendulkar
Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani
Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Uniform Civil Code Do Away With HUF?

Will Uniform Civil Code Do Away With HUF?

Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution

Uniform Civil Code: The need to proceed with caution

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances