Parliament washed out again over Rahul apology, Adani

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus in the House with the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs protest on the first floor of the Parliament demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group issue during budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the Opposition benches raised the issue and shouted slogans like "we want JPC".

Speaker Om Birla made repeated appeals to the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to function, giving the assurance that everyone will be given a chance to speak.

"I had made a personal request to the leaders of all parties. I would like to make another appeal, the House should function, the Budget session is very important. Everyone will get a chance to speak," he said.

"If not given a chance after Question Hour, then you can come in the Well. If you don't want the House to function then the proceedings are adjourned till 2 pm," Birla said.

Parliament remained paralysed for the sixth day in a row on Monday due to protests from rival sides.

While the BJP has demanded an "unambiguous apology" from Gandhi for his remarks in the UK that democracy in India is "under attack", several opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe (JPC) into allegations against the Adani Group.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were also adjourned till 2 pm after MPs from treasury benches created uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

Opposition members too were on feet after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 11 notices under Rule 267 to suspend the schedule business of the day and take up issues related to the Adani Group of companies.

As Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak in the House, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm, the Chairman asked floor leaders of various political leaders to meet him in his chamber at 11.30 am.