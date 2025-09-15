Parliament to get electric fence, CCTV in Rs 15-cr security upgrade

The Parliament House Complex will undergo a comprehensive security enhancement, featuring the installation of an electric fence, a fiber optic-based Perimeter Intrusion Detection System and a CCTV surveillance network integrated with a centralised video management system.

The Central Public Works Department has floated a tender to implement the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 14.63 crore. The last date to submit the bid is September 18.

According to the tender document, the video integration between the perimeter electrical fence solution and CCTV should be strictly seamless and fully cover cases of "multiple intrusions."

The project is expected to be completed in four months from the date of start.

"The scope of work includes dismantling existing power fencing and associated accessories, SITC of New Electric Power fencing, optical fibre-based PIDS, integrated CCTV surveillance system with VMS and perimeter lights for boundary of Parliament House Complex of required zone lengths and seamless integration of all these systems with each other.

"Work includes SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) of poles/posts including foundation, cabling, earth work etc as required. The design of poles and posts is required to be got approved from PSS/CPWD," it stated.

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the Central government, said that there are visits of dignitaries and events at times and hence, the work is required to be executed in such a manner that no disturbance is caused to the occupants as well as no hindrance is caused to their working.

All electrical and network/data connection for all gadgets/equipment including supply and fixing of channels/conduits, wire, cables and interconnection cable from existing electrical distribution box/ electrical panel /network switches installed in the vicinity shall be in the scope of works, the document states.

It said that high tensile rust-free GI wires should be used as fence wire, adding that audio hotter will be installed.

Hooter output should be not less than 85dB with horizontal mounting. One hooter should be installed near CMS area, the CPWD said in its tender document.

"The site is having strict security restrictions where the work is to be executed by the contractor. Due to high security area, there may be some times some restrictions on working hours/days for which the contractor shall be intimated then and there and no claim shall be entertained for idle labour if any.

"No claim whatsoever will be entertained by the department on account of any other restrictions imposed by the security agencies, occupants & the client department. The loss of time on this account shall have to be made up by generating additional resources without any extra claim on the department on this account," it stated.

Last month, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament, but was caught by security personnel and handed over to police.