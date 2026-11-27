Parliament is set to reconvene for a special session from November 30, with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha expected to address a crucial constitutional amendment concerning women's reservation linked to delimitation.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session in August 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points Lok Sabha will reconvene on Monday, November 30, and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, for a special sitting.

The special session is likely to discuss a constitutional amendment linking women's reservation to delimitation.

The sittings are scheduled to conclude on Thursday, December 3, for both Houses.

There will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour, or Private Members' Business during these special sittings.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's request to reconvene Parliament for essential business on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were reconvened on November 30 and December 2, respectively, on Thursday, hours after the government proposed a special sitting, in all probability to discuss and roll out a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation.

The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said.

Parliamentary Schedule And Agenda

'Members are informed that under Rule 15 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the Speaker has directed that Lok Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, will now sit at 11 am on Monday, November 30. As at present arranged, sittings of Lok Sabha, subject to exigencies of government business, will conclude on Thursday, December 3,' a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

There would be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings, it said.

A similar message was sent to the members of the Rajya Sabha.

'The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, has been reconvened by the Hon'ble Chairman to meet at 11 am on Wednesday, December 2, to transact essential government business and subject to exigencies of the business, the session may conclude on Thursday, December 3,' the message sent by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

The comminuques also conveyed that there would be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings.

Government's Rationale For Special Session

Earlier, the government proposed a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill may be reintroduced.

'The government has requested the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, November 30, 2026, and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, to transact essential government business,' Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in an X post on Thursday.

Subject to exigencies of the business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on December 3, 2026, he said.