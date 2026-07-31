Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak law amid Oppn walkout

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties from the India bloc.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 30, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law to introduce stricter punishments, with the government expressing its commitment to go the extra mile to safeguard the interests of students, who are the country's future.

Key Points Parliament passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The amended law provides up to 10 years' imprisonment and hefty fines for paper leak offences.

The government will set up fast-track courts and a special task force to investigate cases.

PM Modi said the government will not allow paper leak mafias to jeopardise students' futures.

The Opposition walked out during the Rajya Sabha debate, alleging the Bill fails to address the root causes of paper leaks.

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote amid a walkout by several Opposition parties from the India bloc.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Wednesday.

Soon after the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video message on Instagram, saying the important task of making a stringent law against paper leaks has been completed.

The government is taking steps against paper leaks and exam malpractices, he said, adding that it has become imperative to improve the exam system with the use of the latest technology.

He further stated that the government is moving towards it so that no paper-leak mafia plays with the future of students.

According to the amended Bill, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of not less than Rs 10 crore.

Replying to a seven-hour discussion on the Bill, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said the government is committed to ensuring that public examinations remain transparent, credible and merit-based so that sincere efforts of students are protected.

He said the amendments would further strengthen the legal framework for preventing unfair means in public examinations while safeguarding students' interests.

The law comprehensively addresses offences ranging from leakage of question papers and answer keys, tampering with answer sheets and computer systems, manipulation of examination processes, creation of fake websites and admit cards, to organised attempts to facilitate unfair means in examinations, he said.

"The issue is so vast and so serious here, that it cannot be left to government alone. The government is already doing its way; it will continue to do so. We call for cooperation from all sections of society...we are open to receive suggestions.

"We are proceeding with an open mind. We are not only ready to walk the talk, but we are in fact ready to walk an extra mile," Singh said.

The minister criticised the Opposition for not properly reading the provisions of the Bill, which have been very diligently worked out.

He also attacked the Congress and other Opposition parties for staging a walkout just before he started replying to the debate.

The minister accused the Opposition of being irresponsible by walking out and said, "It is unfortunate that many of the members who are most vociferous in raising objections have chosen to walk out when their issues were to be responded to".

Soon after the Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout before the minister's reply, Leader of the House JP Nadda accused them of being "irresponsible" and having no respect for parliamentary proceedings, parliamentary democracy or decorum.

Singh emphasised that the legislation is not confined to question paper leaks alone and said the Bill seeks to prevent the entire spectrum of unfair means in public exams.

The Bill does not cover the NTA alone; it also covers other examinations, including those conducted by the UPSC, SSC and banks, Singh said.

Referring to members' charge that the Radhakrishnan committee report has not been implemented, the minister said, in fact, 76 per cent of its recommendations have already been implemented.

He also took on the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for his claims that 152 leaks have occurred, saying the LoP has not mentioned paper leaks in Punjab and Karnataka, which are not ruled by the NDA.

On the suggestion to abolish the NTA, Singh pointed out that more paper leaks have happened through state-level agencies, the state public service commissions, through state service boards and not necessarily through NTA.

The minister claimed that 15 years ago, "our youth were looking to leave the country. But, today, many of them are looking to come back now".

Singh also listed a host of measures taken by the government in not just providing job opportunities to the youth but also creating an atmosphere to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities.

He also mentioned steps taken to increase seats in medical colleges and said the government has "made earnest efforts to liberate medical education from management quota".

Earlier, piloting the Bill in the House, Singh reaffirmed the government's policy of zero tolerance towards examination malpractices and paper leaks while ensuring that the genuine efforts of students are protected.

Singh said the Bill reflects the government's commitment to safeguard the interests of students and youth while ensuring merit, consistency, transparency and credibility in the public examination system.

The minister observed that the government remains open to constructive suggestions and has brought forward the amendments after taking into account recent experience and feedback, with the objective of making the law more stringent and effective.

The amendment bill seeks to empower all state governments and Union Territory administrations to designate any court of session to be a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law.

It also provides that proceedings in such courts are continued on a day-to-day basis and the trial is completed within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet.

The Bill also empowers the central government to constitute a special task force to investigate offences.

The 2024 law was brought in when the government faced raging paper leak controversies. Before this legislation, there was no specific substantive law to deal with unfair means adopted or offences committed by various entities involved in the conduct of public examinations by the central government and its agencies.

Earlier, participating in the debate, members of several Opposition parties attacked the government over the police action against the agitating students and no accountability was fixed for it, even as ruling party members claimed the BJP regime was sensitive to the issues raised by students and was taking steps.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of bringing the amendment only to pacify the agitating youth, and not to address the issue.

He also accused the government of using pellet guns against students and demanded accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah.