HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Parl set for stormy session; Op Sindoor, Trump mediation to dominate

Parl set for stormy session; Op Sindoor, Trump mediation to dominate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 01:18 IST

x

The government on Wednesday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, a week longer than planned earlier, signalling a heavy legislative agenda.

IMAGE: A view of the Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government's proposal to convene the Session from July 21 to August 21.

 

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week.

The longer duration of the session comes amid the government's plans to bring in key legislations, including one to facilitate the entry of the private sector in the atomic energy domain.

The government is planning to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act and the Atomic Energy Act to implement the announcement in the Union Budget to open up the nuclear sector for private players.

The opposition has been demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor -- the strike on terror sites in Pakistan by the Indian armed forces in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The opposition parties have also been demanding answers from the government on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediation in the India-Pakistan conflict to avert a nuclear war.

The government has rejected Trump's claims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling him, during a phone call last month, that India has never accepted mediation and would not ever accept it in future.

Modi also told Trump that the decision to end military action came after Pakistan -- facing heavy damage to nine of its key air bases -- requested a ceasefire through existing military communication channels.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace
When India Is At War, Oppn-Govt Is At Peace
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
'Lost jets', claims defence attache; Cong slams govt
Oppn parties, except NCP-SP, seek special Parl session
Oppn parties, except NCP-SP, seek special Parl session
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
'India Missed Opportunity To Take Back Parts Of PoK'
Trump says it for 5th time: 'I brokered India-Pak peace'
Trump says it for 5th time: 'I brokered India-Pak peace'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Foods That Improve Productivity

webstory image 2

Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched

webstory image 3

Why You Should Visit Venice?

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!0:32

Sharvari Wagh looks GORGEOUS!

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a criminal in explosive allegation4:03

'Shami forced me to quit': Hasin Jahan calls pacer a...

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:08

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD