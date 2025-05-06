Parl panel seeks action against social media harming national interest

A parliamentary panel has sought details from two key government ministries overseeing information flow on the action they have planned against social media platforms and influencers who "seem to be working against national interest" following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has noted that some social media influencers and platforms in the country seem to be working against the interest of the country which is likely to incite violence, sources said.

The Committee in its communication to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology has sought details of the "contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021".

The letter, the sources added, has been sent to the respective secretaries of the two ministries and they have been asked to submit details by May 8.

Several social media handles have been banned on different platforms after they allegedly posted content against national security interests.

At least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, with India blaming terror groups linked to Pakistan for the horrific incident.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale, who is a member of the panel, however, said he has not received any communication related to the issue quoted in the memorandum. He claimed that according to rules, the chairperson cannot issue a statement without the approval of the committee.

In a post on X, Gokhale said, "To make it clear -- the Parliament IT Committee has not said this. As a member, I have neither received any communication nor have I signed anything saying this."

"Under Parliamentary Rules, a Chairman cannot issue any letter he wants without seeking approval of the committee. Parliamentary Committees are sacrosanct and should not be hijacked for political agendas," he said.