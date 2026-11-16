Parking Row At Wedding Leads To Gunfire, Injuries

Discover how a seemingly minor parking dispute at a wedding 'vidaai' ceremony in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, tragically escalated into a violent confrontation involving gunfire and stone-pelting, leaving six people injured and prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A parking dispute during a 'vidaai' ceremony in Pratapgarh escalated into a violent clash on Sunday.

The incident involved gunfire from a licensed firearm and stone-pelting, injuring six people.

Three individuals sustained gunshot wounds, with one referred to Prayagraj for serious injuries.

Three others from the neighbour's family were injured by stones during the altercation.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against three named individuals and others, and an investigation is underway.

A parking dispute during a 'vidaai' ceremony here escalated into a violent clash involving gunfire and stone-pelting, leaving three persons with gunshot wounds and three others injured by stones, police said on Monday.

The injured were taken to a local hospital from where doctors referred one of the gunshot victims to Prayagraj for further medical treatment.

Wedding Ceremony Turns Violent Over Parking

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the incident took place late on Sunday at the wedding of the daughter of Mudassir Hussain, a resident of Sujauli village under Kunda police station area.

During the 'vidaai' (farewell) ceremony, a dispute arose with a neighbour over the parking of a car, leading to an altercation, which soon spiralled into gunfire and stone-pelting, Rai said, adding that a licensed firearm was used in the shooting.

From one side, Mudassir Hussain (50), Mohammad Mustaqeem (35) and Ubaid Raza (20) sustained gunshot wounds, while Tasleem Ahmed (28), Mohammad Naeem (34) and Sageer Ahmed (65) from the neighbours' family were injured by stones.

Mudassir Hussain, who sustained a serious gunshot wound, was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for specialised treatment. Others are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.

Based on a complaint filed by Mustaqeem, police have registered a case of attempted murder against three individuals Sageer and his two sons -- Tasleem and Naeem -- and some unidentified persons, and an investigation is underway, the official said.