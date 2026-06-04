Parents' association slams CBSE's 'rushed' on-screen marking system

The Delhi Parents Association has strongly criticised the CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation, alleging a rushed implementation, insufficient teacher training, and significant discrepancies in student results.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI

Key Points The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) alleges the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 was rushed, lacked proper teacher training, and did not incorporate adequate feedback.

DPA president Aprajita Gautam stated that the trial run for the digital evaluation system was too short, involved a limited number of teachers, and focused more on system load than teacher familiarisation.

Concerns have been raised by students regarding discrepancies in Class 12 results, with the DPA criticising CBSE's assertion of enhanced transparency given the evidence shared by students.

The DPA also highlighted difficulties students faced in accessing the re-evaluation portal and questioned the transparency of application data, particularly for students in rural areas.

Allegations include the use of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) instead of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for Class 12 evaluations due to a shortage of evaluators, prompting calls for an inquiry.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has alleged that the CBSE rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation was rushed and implemented without adequate preparation, training or feedback from teachers.

The government and CBSE have maintained that the OSM system was introduced to enhance transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the evaluation process.

The board has asserted that the digital system eliminates errors in totalling and mark transfer, ensures greater accountability in assessment and provides a more standardised evaluation mechanism.

Concerns Over Trial Run and Teacher Preparedness

Speaking to PTI, DPA president Aprajita Gautam claimed that the trial run for the digital evaluation system was conducted over a short period and involved only a limited number of teachers.

"The trial run was done for a very short period. Proper feedback was not taken from teachers. The sample size was also very small because the focus was more on whether the system could handle the load," Gautam said.

She alleged that many teachers were unable to devote sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the system as they were occupied with academic responsibilities in schools.

"The teachers whose primary responsibility is teaching students and ensuring school performance could not take out enough time to practise. Whether they checked papers or practised adequately was not given due attention," she said.

Student Discrepancies and Re-evaluation Challenges

Her remarks come amid growing concerns raised by students over discrepancies in Class 12 results, following the introduction of OSM this year.

Responding to CBSE's assertion that the new system had enhanced transparency and was well received by evaluators, Gautam said complaints from students suggested otherwise.

"After seeing so much evidence being shared by students, if officials still say everything is fine, it is very sad. Why not acknowledge that mistakes may have happened? Students are showing proof and saying their papers were not checked properly and marks were not awarded," she said.

She also criticised the functioning of the re-evaluation process, alleging that many students faced difficulties accessing the portal during the initial stages.

"There are many students who could not access the first step of the process and do not even have photocopies of their answer sheets. How will they seek redressal?" she asked. Gautam further questioned the interpretation of the nearly 4.5 lakh applications reportedly submitted for verification and re-evaluation.

"We need to know where these applications are coming from. The data should be made public, state-wise and city-wise. A large number of students are from government schools and rural areas where access to computers and technical support is limited. Many may not have been able to apply at all," she claimed.

CBSE Portal Activity and Allegations of Evaluator Shortage

On June 2, the board said the online portal had received a total of 43,980 applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets as of 12 noon. Later, it said the number had crossed 56,000 as of 9:30 pm.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their exam evaluation.

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29. The board said that the portal will remain open from till June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

The DPA chief also alleged that, due to a shortage of evaluators, some answer scripts may have been assessed by Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) instead of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), who are generally assigned Class 12 evaluation work.

"I came to know about this from teachers who were involved in checking papers. We got this information when the rechecking window opened," she said. Calling for an inquiry into the matter, Gautam said CBSE should disclose details regarding the evaluators engaged for the exercise.

"How many TGTs and PGTs were hired? State-wise data should be made public. Since evaluators are paid according to the number of papers checked, the records are available and can be verified," she said.

Recent Developments and Inquiry

On June 2, CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta shunted out of the national educational board. The Centre has formed a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system by the CBSE.