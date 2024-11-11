Army Chief Meets Param Vir Chakra Hero

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi meets Honorary Captain Bana Singh, Param Vir Chakra, at the Army Hospital Research & Referral, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 10, 2024, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

General Upendra Dwivedi, the chief of the army staff, drove to the Army Hospital Research & Referral from his home in the capital to meet an elderly Sikh gentleman who is recovering at the hospital.

Why, you ask, would the army chief go all the way to find out how the patient was doing. Because the elderly gentleman is the oldest Param Vir Chakra awardee alive. Honorary Captain Bana Singh, who a grateful nation awarded India's highest military honour for his valour on the Siachen Glacier in 1986.

We wish one of India's greatest military heroes a complete and swift recovery. As always, the nation thanks him for his service.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com