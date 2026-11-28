Panjab University is championing the thoughtful integration of artificial intelligence tools to revolutionise teaching, learning, and research across all academic disciplines, as discussed at a recent workshop.

Key Points Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar urged faculty and researchers on Saturday to thoughtfully adopt AI tools to improve teaching, learning, and research.

A workshop on "Transforming Teaching and Research Through Artificial Intelligence" was organised by ICSSR-NWRC and SBSSU, highlighting AI's potential across diverse academic fields.

Experts discussed AI's emerging role in research, data analysis, and academic writing, alongside critical issues like academic integrity, data privacy, and bias.

The workshop emphasised that AI should complement human intelligence, critical thinking, and creativity rather than replace them.

Over 50 academicians from multiple states participated, exploring AI applications, opportunities, and limitations in scholarly activities.

Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar on Saturday called upon faculty members and researchers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) tools thoughtfully to improve teaching, learning and research.

He was addressing a one-day workshop here on "Transforming Teaching and Research Through Artificial Intelligence", organised by the Indian Council of Social Science Research-North Western Regional Centre (ICSSR-NWRC) in collaboration with Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University (SBSSU), Ferozepur.

AI's Broad Impact On Academia

He said AI was no longer confined to technical fields and had the potential to transform work in humanities, social sciences, management, sciences, law and engineering, among other disciplines.

"AI has arrived and is not going away," he said, urging academics to integrate relevant tools into their work to enhance productivity, innovation and the quality of education and research.

During the inaugural session, Kumar also released the book "From Crises to Turnaround", authored by Prof Upasna Joshi, Prof R K Gupta and Rajpreet Kaur.

More than 50 faculty members, researchers and academicians from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the workshop.

Earlier, ICSSR-NWRC Director Prof Upasna Joshi welcomed the chief guest, dignitaries and participants.

Ethical Considerations And Practical Applications Of AI

SBSSU (Ferozepur) Vice Chancellor Suresh Kumar Sharma addressed the inaugural session and delivered the first technical session on AI. He discussed the emerging role of AI in research, data analysis, innovation and informed decision-making.

SBSSU Dean Students' Welfare Sunny Behal spoke on the responsible and ethical use of AI.

He highlighted issues relating to academic integrity, AI-generated content, data privacy, bias, transparency and the limitations of AI tools. He said AI should complement human intelligence, critical thinking and creativity rather than replace them.

Abhinav Bhandari, associate professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Punjabi University, discussed the use of AI in teaching and research, including its applications in developing educational resources, improving teaching-learning processes and supporting academic work.

Prof Naveen Aggarwal, UIET, Panjab University, spoke on the use of AI in academic writing and literature reviews.

He discussed its applications in literature exploration, identifying research problems and manuscript preparation, while emphasising accuracy, originality and proper referencing.

The workshop provided a multidisciplinary platform to discuss the applications, opportunities and limitations of AI in teaching, research, academic writing and other scholarly activities.