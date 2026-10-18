Panel inspects Puja pandals' safety across Bengal after Kolkata stampede

Following a tragic stampede, a high-level committee in Kolkata has implemented crucial new safety measures for Durga Puja pandals, focusing on crowd management and emergency exits to prevent future incidents.

IMAGE: One of the bereaved families weeps inconsolably near the morgue following the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede incident, in Kolkata, October 18, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A high-level committee was formed to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja marquees across West Bengal following a stampede.

The committee visited several community puja pandals in Kolkata on Sunday, scrutinising entry/exit gates and lighting arrangements.

New safety measures include prohibiting food stalls near entry and exit gates of puja pandals.

There will be no separate VIP entry at any puja pandal, ensuring additional exit routes in case of crowd swell.

The administration has also stressed the need for wider exit points, adequate lighting, and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.

A high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja marquees across West Bengal visited several community puja pandals in Kolkata on Sunday, an official said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced the formation of the committee in the wake of the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, which killed 19 people and injured 25 others.

The panel includes Disaster Management Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and DGP STF Jawed Shamim.

Committee's Initial Actions

Commencing their visit from Santosh Mitra Square near Sealdah station, which attracts a huge number of revellers due to its innovative themes, the committee members scrutinised the entry and exit gates and lighting arrangements.

The panel members visited several crowd-puller Durga Puja pandals across Kolkata to oversee safety and security norms and crowd management plans, sources said.

Sharma later told reporters that the puja organisers were cooperating to ensure safety arrangements.

"Everyone wants the Durga Puja festival to be held in a proper manner," he said, after the team visited the Tala Pratyay puja in north Kolkata.

New Safety Directives Issued

Sharma said the committee has decided that food stalls will not be near the entry and exit gates of puja pandals.

Besides, there will be no separate VIP entry at any puja pandal, he said.

Sharma said this will ensure an additional exit route at pandals in case of a crowd swell.

The administration has also stressed the need for wider exit points, adequate lighting and the removal of bottlenecks caused by temporary rope enclosures.