Delhi Sees Spike In Dowry Deaths Post-Pandemic, Data Reveals Disturbing Trends

Explore how Delhi witnessed a significant surge in dowry death cases in 2021, the highest in five years, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating domestic violence and highlighting persistent challenges to women's safety.

Key Points Delhi recorded 141 dowry death cases in 2021, marking a five-year high, with numbers gradually declining in subsequent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic is identified as a key factor that intensified domestic tensions, leading to increased vulnerability for women.

Cases of cruelty by husband or relatives under IPC Section 498A also show high numbers, with an increasing trend in charge-sheeting.

Arrests in dowry death cases have mirrored the trend of reported incidents, indicating ongoing law enforcement efforts.

Authorities emphasise the importance of awareness campaigns, counselling, legal support, and community involvement to combat domestic violence and dowry-related offences.

As the COVID-19 pandemic brought lockdowns and social isolation, it also intensified challenges for women, with Delhi recording 141 dowry death cases in 2021, the highest in the last five years.

Understanding Dowry Death Trends in Delhi

Official data accessed by PTI shows that 141 dowry death cases were reported in the national capital in 2021. The number declined to 131 in 2022, 115 in 2023, 109 in 2024 and 99 in 2025. Till May 15 this year, 28 such cases have been registered.

The figures also reveal a corresponding trend in arrests made in connection with these cases. Police arrested 210 people in dowry death cases in 2021. The number stood at 198 in 2022, 183 in 2023, 181 in 2024 and 163 in 2025. Till May 15 this year, 33 people had been arrested in 28 cases.

Dowry deaths continue to remain a serious concern despite a gradual decline in numbers over the past few years. Police officials said investigations in such cases are handled with sensitivity, given the nature of the allegations and the impact on victims' families.

Domestic Cruelty Cases and Legal Action

Data related to cruelty by husband or relatives under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code paints a broader picture of domestic distress faced by women in the city. The national capital recorded 4,731 such cases in 2021, which rose to 4,901 in 2022 before declining to 4,236 in 2023. The number again increased to 4,647 in 2024 and stood at 4,426 in 2025. Till May 15 this year, 1,688 cases had been reported.

The data also indicates an increase in charge-sheeting in such cases. While 825 charge sheets were filed in cases of cruelty by husband or relatives in 2021, the number rose steadily over the years, reaching 1,645 in 2025. Till May 15 this year, 563 charge sheets had already been filed, indicating continued efforts by investigators to strengthen prosecution in domestic violence-related cases.

Cases registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act have remained relatively low but consistent over the years. Delhi reported 16 cases in 2021, 13 in 2022 and 16 cases each in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Nine such cases have been registered so far this year.

Pandemic's Impact and Future Strategies

"Pandemic exacerbated domestic tensions due to economic hardship, job losses and prolonged confinement within homes, making women more susceptible to abuse and harassment," a senior police officer said.

Officials said awareness campaigns, counselling services and legal support mechanisms have been strengthened over the years to encourage reporting of domestic violence and dowry-related offences. However, they stressed that social awareness and community support remain crucial in addressing such crimes and ensuring the safety and dignity of women.