Panchkula school assault: Six-year-old girl discharged from PGIMER

Following a brutal school assault, a six-year-old girl has been discharged from PGIMER, prompting a government investigation and a new child safety awareness campaign by Panchkula police to address school violence and promote healthy development.

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Key Points A six-year-old girl, injured in a brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy at a Panchkula government school, was discharged from PGIMER on Wednesday.

PGIMER covered all treatment expenses and provided private room facilities, ensuring no financial burden for the family during her hospitalisation.

The Haryana government ordered an investigation into the October 28 assault, and the police registered an FIR against the school administration for alleged negligence.

The Panchkula police initiated a special awareness campaign in schools to promote children's safety and healthy personality development.

The campaign educates students on the harmful effects of physical fights, bullying, excessive mobile use, and violent online content.

A six-year-old girl, who was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh after being injured in a brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy inside a classroom at a government school in Panchkula, has been discharged from PGIMER on Wednesday.

PGIMER's Compassionate Care

PGIMER said the child's treatment was undertaken with utmost care and sensitivity, with the institute bearing all expenses, including the cost of treatment and private room facilities, ensuring that the family faced no financial burden during this difficult period.

PGIMER Director Vivek Lal, visited the girl during her hospitalisation to check on her health and expressed his satisfaction with her discharge.

"The safe discharge of the little girl is a moment of great relief and happiness for all of us at PGIMER. The unfortunate incident had deeply moved us, and our priority throughout was to ensure that she received the best possible medical attention in an environment of care, compassion and reassurance. I am particularly grateful to our doctors, nursing professionals and supporting teams who worked with dedication and sensitivity towards her recovery," Lal said.

The child's care involved coordinated efforts under the guidance of Prof J K Mahajan, Head, Department of Paediatric Surgery, PGIMER, with the trauma centre playing an important role in facilitating her care.

Dr Mahajan said, "Treating a young child following such an unfortunate incident calls for not only clinical expertise but also sensitivity, patience and a compassionate approach. Our team remained focused on providing the necessary medical care and ensuring her well-being throughout the hospital stay. We are pleased that she has now been discharged, and we sincerely hope she returns to normal life soon."

Investigation And Official Response

On Saturday, the Haryana government ordered an investigation into the assault that took place on October 28, while the police registered an FIR against the school administration for alleged negligence.

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) also took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The girl sustained severe injuries and was subsequently admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh. A video of the incident circulating on social media purportedly shows the boy pulling the girl's hair and repeatedly hitting her.

Panchkula Police Launch Safety Campaign

To ensure children's safety and promote healthy personality development, the Panchkula police initiated a special awareness campaign in schools. Commissioner of police Pankaj Nain has directed police teams to visit schools and engage with students, teachers, and school management.

The Panchkula police said on Wednesday that during these interactions, students are being made aware of the harmful effects of physical fights, bullying, disputes among classmates, excessive mobile phone use, online gaming and violent content available on the internet.

The initiative aims to encourage good behaviour among children and raise awareness about their safety both inside and outside of school.

According to DCP Panchkula, Aditi Singh, the police teams explain to students that behaviours such as hitting classmates, using abusive language, teasing, threatening, or mentally harassing others are unacceptable.

Students are being advised to resolve disagreements through discussion instead of using physical force. They have also been encouraged to approach their teachers or parents whenever they face a problem or find themselves involved in a dispute.

Additionally, children are advised to limit their use of mobile phones and online games, especially violent videos and fighting-related content, which can negatively impact their thinking, behaviour, and attitudes.