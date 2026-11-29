Panchkula police have intensified their crackdown on illegal activities, successfully raiding a spa centre on Sunday, rescuing eight women, and arresting the manager and a client under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

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Key Points Eight women were rescued during a police raid at a spa centre in Panchkula on Sunday.

The spa manager and a client were arrested in connection with alleged prostitution activities.

Police seized Rs 5,610 in cash and "objectionable" material, filing a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The Commissioner of Police has vowed to prevent exploitation of women under the guise of spa centres in Panchkula.

Notices were issued to all spa centre operators across the district on Sunday following the raid.

Eight women were "rescued" in a raid at a spa centre and a client and a manager were arrested here on Sunday, police said.

Police Operation Uncovers Illegal Activities

The raid was conducted at the order of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain.

A team led by ACP Crime, Vikram Nehra, and ACP Joginder Sharma raided the spa, sending a decoy customer.

"During the operation, the spa manager and a customer were arrested, while eight women were rescued from the premises," the police said.

The women belong to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Nepal.

The police seized Rs 5,610 in cash and some "objectionable" material and filed a case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Nehra said that police were tipped off about prostitution being run at the spa centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrinder Singh identified those arrested as spa manager Ravi, a 32-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, and an Uttar Pradesh resident.

The commissioner asserted that he will not allow prostitution and exploitation of women under the guise of spa centres and massage parlours in Panchkula.

Notices were issued to all spa centre operators across the district on Sunday.