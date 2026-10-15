How Panchkula Police Uncovered An ATM Card Swapping Racket

Panchkula police have successfully dismantled a cyber-fraud gang, arresting two individuals involved in an ATM card swapping scheme that primarily targeted vulnerable elderly and less-educated citizens.

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Key Points Panchkula police busted a cyber-fraud gang on Thursday, arresting Manoj Kumar and Anil.

The accused allegedly targeted elderly and less-educated individuals, tricking them into revealing ATM PINs and swapping their cards.

Police recovered 70 ATM cards, a POS machine, and two mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

The gang used swapped cards and picked-up cards to withdraw money from various ATMs in Haryana and Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to identify other gang members and the full extent of their operations.

Panchkula police have busted a cyber-fraud gang that allegedly targeted elderly and less-educated individuals, tricking them into revealing their ATM PINs, exchanging original cards with similar-looking ones, and withdrawing money from various ATMs, officials said on Thursday.

The Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula, arrested two accused -- Manoj Kumar, a Hisar district resident, and Anil, a Bhiwani district resident -- following a tip-off and recovered 70 ATM cards, a POS (point of sale) machine and two mobile phones from them.

How The Arrests Were Made

On October 14, the Cyber Crime team received information that two young men were moving suspiciously around ATMs of different banks in the Sector 20 market. They were reportedly carrying a large number of ATM cards and a POS machine. Police said a team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and apprehended both suspects.

According to Panchkula's DCP Crime and Traffic, Amrinder Singh, while searching Kumar, police recovered 43 ATM cards from different banks and 27 from Anil. Police also recovered a POS machine from Anil.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraudsters

Police registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula, under relevant provisions of law. They said during preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they targeted elderly and less-educated people who visited ATMs. They allegedly tricked victims into disclosing their ATM PINs and then replaced their original cards with similar-looking ones. Using the cards, the accused then withdrew money from different ATMs.

Officials said the accused also allegedly picked up ATM cards left behind in machines and used a POS machine to withdraw money. Police said they will investigate the involvement of other gang members, the people who arranged the POS machine, the alleged commission involved, and the mobile phones used in the suspected crimes.

Officials said they will also identify ATMs in Haryana and Delhi where the accused allegedly picked up cards or withdrew money. Further investigation is underway.

Panchkula's Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said prompt action by Panchkula Police helped arrest two members of the gang before they could allegedly commit further offences. He appealed to the public not to share ATM PINs with anyone, hand over cards to strangers or fall prey to suspicious activities involving card swapping.