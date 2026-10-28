Rajasthan Panchayat Employee Caught In Rs 70,000 Bribery Trap

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a contractual junior technical assistant in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a Rs 70,000 bribe to clear pending bill payments.

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Key Points A contractual junior technical assistant was arrested on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bundi district.

The accused, Bhanupratap Singh, allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 as a bribe.

The bribe was for processing payments of bills related to works executed by a complainant.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught Singh accepting the bribe.

Further investigation is underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A contractual employee posted at a panchayat samiti in Rajasthan's Bundi district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

ACB Nabs Official In Bribery Sting

The accused, Bhanupratap Singh, a junior technical assistant at Talera Panchayat Samiti, allegedly demanded the bribe for processing payments of bills related to works executed by the complainant.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the complainant approached the bureau after Singh demanded Rs 70,000 to clear the pending payments.

Following verification of the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and caught Singh allegedly accepting the bribe.

The accused is being questioned, and further investigation is underway under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.