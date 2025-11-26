HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law dies by suicide

Source: PTI
November 26, 2025 14:49 IST

A 40-year-old daughter-in-law of a pan masala company owner allegedly died by suicide at her Delhi residence, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

The police have recovered a note and diary entries indicating persistent marital discord, they said.

The deceased, married since 2010, was found hanging from the ceiling in her house by her husband on Tuesday.

 

He rushed her to the Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Officials said the couple had been living in two separate houses due to ongoing disputes.

During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note in which the woman alleged marital conflict.

A diary was also seized that contained multiple references to regular disputes with her husband, they said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the officials said.

The couple is survived by two children, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

